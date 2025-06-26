3,400% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 3% from today's low; Here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock: RDB Infrastructure and Power shares jumped over 3% from their intraday low on Thursday, 26 June 2025, after the stock market investors reacted to the company's board of directors approving the issue of equity shares upon the conversion of share warrants, according to an exchange filing.

RDB Infrastructure and Power's board approved the conversion of 5,00,000 or five lakh share warrants into equivalent equity shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece on a preferential allotment basis.

The BSE filing data showed that the five lakh equity shares on the conversion of warrants are allotted to a non-promoter, Pallavi Moryani, and the total amount received from the conversion is over ₹1.51 crore at the rate of ₹40.5 per share warrant.

The board “has considered and approved the allotment of equity shares upon conversion of 5,00,000 warrants into equivalent equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, to “Non-Promoters Category” on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to ₹1,51,87,500/- (over ₹1.51 crore) at the rate of ₹40.5 per warrant, being 75% of the issue price of the warrant,” as per the BSE filing.

RDB Infrastructure and Power Share Price Trend RDB Infrastructure and Power shares closed 1.90 per cent higher at ₹51.36 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹50.40 after the previous market close. The company announced the share warrant conversion approval after market hours on Wednesday.

The realty stock hit an intraday low of ₹49.30 apiece as per BSE data.

Shares of the real estate sector stock have given market investors more than 3,440 per cent return on their investment in the last five years, and over 237 per cent gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 2.87 per cent in 2025, but are trading 3.24 per cent higher in the last five stock market sessions.

The RDB Infrastructure and Power stock hit its 52-week high levels at ₹62.68 on 4 April 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹13.72 on 15 July 2024, according to BSE data. The shares are currently trading at their year-high levels.

The real estate developer's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹887.68 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee