371 BSE-listed stocks hit lower circuit, 746 stocks hit 52-week low in two hours amid bloodbath on Dalal Street

Stock market today: The sharp downturn in the Indian stock market has affected shares across various sectors, causing 371 BSE-listed stocks to reach their lower circuit limits, and 746 stocks hit their 52-week lows within just two hours during the turmoil on Dalal Street.

Within the lower circuit limits of (-5% to -10%) on the BSE for all groups, several stocks that hit their lower circuits included Orchid Pharma, V2 Retail, Lokesh Machines, Websol Energy System, Arcee Industries, AHAsolar Technologies, Indo Tech Transformers, Hubtown, Ceinsys Tech, and Sayaji Industries.

On the other side, Adani Green Energy, Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Forge, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Canara Bank, DLF, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil Corporation, Jio Financial Services, Larsen & Toubro, Pidilite Industries, Punjab National Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, REC, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tube Investments of India, and Yes Bank touched their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, February 28.

As per stock market analysts, the decline in the Indian stock market can be attributed to five key factors: concerns over poor earnings from Indian banks, changes in MSCI, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) facing obstacles at elevated levels, increasing US bond yields, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) shifting their investments from India to China.

