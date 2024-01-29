3:5 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: A long-term stock market investor enjoys some extra benefits over a short-term investor or a trader. While short-term investors and traders earn from the stock movement only, a long-term investor gets various rewards that a listed company announces from its capital reserves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These rewards are announced in the form of dividends, bonus shares, stock split, buyback of shares, etc. These rewards may not impact one's investment at the time of reward announcement but in a longer period, these rewards make a huge impact on one's shareholding and the absolute return of an investor.

To understand the impact of these rewards, one needs to look at the journey of Osia Hyper Retail IPO. This fixed-price NSE SME IPO was launched on 26th March 2019 for ₹252 per equity share. The SME stock was listed on the NSE SME platform on 5th April 2019 at ₹255, delivering a nominal premium of ₹3 per share to its allottees.

However, if an investor had remained invested in this stock despite this negligible return on the listing date, then the absolute value of one's money would have surged over four times in the last five years.

Osia Hyper Retail share price history As mentioned above, Osia Hyper Retail IPO was launched at a fixed price of ₹252 per equity share. A bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the Osia Hyper Retail IPO comprised 400 company shares. This means the minimum investment of a lucky allottee had been ₹1,00,800 (400 x ₹252). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bonus shares, stock split impact As per the Osia Hyper Retail share price history available on the NSE website, the SME stock traded ex-bonus on 21st June 2022 to find out eligible shareholders of the company for issuance of 3:5 bonus shares. Later on, the SME stock traded ex-split on 13th March 2023 for a sub-division of shares in a 1:10 ratio.

Impact on shareholding of allottees So, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME scrip to date, its 400 company shares allotted via the share allotment process would have turned to 640 [{(3+5)/5} x 400]. After the stock split in March 2023, this 640 shareholding would have turned to 6,400 shares.

Osia Hyper Retail share price today climbed to a new lifetime high of ₹69.05 apiece on NSE. This means, that if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock to date without any interruption, its ₹1,00,800 would have turned to ₹4,41,920 ( ₹69.05 x 6,400).

In the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter, FIIs have raised their stake in the company from 4.85 per cent to 11.13 per cent. Promoters of the company have cut down their shareholding from 58.18 per cent to 50.79 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.lso lso

