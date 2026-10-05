35% dip in one year! ITC shares rise on better Q2 results buzz; experts give buy tag? Target price, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: ITC shares are among the beaten-down stocks in the Indian stock market today. In YTD terms, the ITC share price has fallen by over 25%, whereas over the last year, it has corrected by around 35%. However, the market experts are bullish on this beaten-down stock after seeing up to 3% jump in the ITC share price today. They believe the tobacco company is expected to deliver better Q2 results due to improved margins following the fall in tobacco prices. They said that the ITC share price may go up to ₹274 per share ahead of the announcement of the Q2 results 2026.

Why is ITC share price rising today? Highlighting the reason for the rise in the ITC shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “ITC share price is rising today for two major reasons: hopes for better Q2 results and positive sentiments on Dalal Street.”

Gorakshkar said the market is expecting better ITC Q2 results, driven by higher margins and profitability from soft tobacco prices during the July to September 2026 quarter. He said that ITC is a portfolio stock and it is available at a discounted price. So, some investors are expected to engage in value buying of ITC shares.

ITC share price target Sharing details about the ITC share price target by 2026, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “The ITC share price is facing a hurdle at the ₹265.80 to ₹269 range. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect a sharp upside in the ITC shares, and the stock may touch 274 after breaking above this resistance on a closing basis.”

Ojha said that ITC shareholders can hold the scrip while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹250.

On suggestion to the fresh investors, who want to add ITC shares in their portfolio, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can buy ITC shares at the current market price (CMP) for the targets of ₹267 and ₹274. However, they must maintain a strict stop-loss at RS 250.”

ITC share news In six months' time, the ITC share price has corrected from around ₹295 to ₹262 apiece, logging more than 10% dip in this period. In YTD time, ITC shares have fallen from around ₹365 to ₹262 per share, recording more than 25% dip. In one year, ITC shares have fallen from around ₹400 to ₹262 apiece, representing a nearly 35% decline.