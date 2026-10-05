35% dip in one year! ITC shares rise on better Q2 results buzz; experts give buy tag? Target price, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: ITC shares are among the beaten-down stocks in the Indian stock market today. In YTD terms, the ITC share price has fallen by over 25%, whereas over the last year, it has corrected by around 35%. However, the market experts are bullish on this beaten-down stock after seeing up to 3% jump in the ITC share price today. They believe the tobacco company is expected to deliver better Q2 results due to improved margins following the fall in tobacco prices. They said that the ITC share price may go up to ₹274 per share ahead of the announcement of the Q2 results 2026.

Advertisement

Why is ITC share price rising today? Highlighting the reason for the rise in the ITC shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “ITC share price is rising today for two major reasons: hopes for better Q2 results and positive sentiments on Dalal Street.”

Gorakshkar said the market is expecting better ITC Q2 results, driven by higher margins and profitability from soft tobacco prices during the July to September 2026 quarter. He said that ITC is a portfolio stock and it is available at a discounted price. So, some investors are expected to engage in value buying of ITC shares.

ITC share price target Sharing details about the ITC share price target by 2026, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “The ITC share price is facing a hurdle at the ₹265.80 to ₹269 range. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect a sharp upside in the ITC shares, and the stock may touch 274 after breaking above this resistance on a closing basis.”

Advertisement

Ojha said that ITC shareholders can hold the scrip while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹250.

On suggestion to the fresh investors, who want to add ITC shares in their portfolio, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can buy ITC shares at the current market price (CMP) for the targets of ₹267 and ₹274. However, they must maintain a strict stop-loss at RS 250.”

ITC share news In six months' time, the ITC share price has corrected from around ₹295 to ₹262 apiece, logging more than 10% dip in this period. In YTD time, ITC shares have fallen from around ₹365 to ₹262 per share, recording more than 25% dip. In one year, ITC shares have fallen from around ₹400 to ₹262 apiece, representing a nearly 35% decline.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).