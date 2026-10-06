₹35 per share dividend stock: 15% down in 2026 but cash reward announced - Check record date

Dividend stock: IT stock Accelya Solutions India had announced a ₹35-per-share final dividend for FY26 with a face value of ₹10, offering shareholders a fresh cash payout.

The company had fixed October 9 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payout is scheduled for November 17, subject to shareholder approval.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has recommended final dividend of ₹ 35/- per share, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend payout date is Tuesday, 17th November 2026,” the company said in the filing.

It is to be noted that the record date is the eligibility cut-off for investors to be eligible for dividend payout.

Accelya Solutions India dividend history Accelya Solutions India has a history of paying both interim and final dividends. In 2026, it paid an interim dividend of ₹45 per share, with February 6, 2026 as the ex-dividend date. The company had earlier paid a ₹40 final dividend in FY25 and a ₹50 interim dividend in early 2025.

Accelya Solutions India dividend yield At a share price of around ₹1,100, Accelya Solutions India's upcoming ₹35 final dividend translates into a quarterly dividend yield of about 3.2%. Meanwhile, the company's total dividend for the year 2026 stands at ₹80 per share, implying an annual dividend yield of roughly 7.21% at the same share price

Accelya Solutions India share price performance Accelya Solutions India share price has gained 1.42% over the past week, indicating a modest recovery in the near term. However, the recent uptick comes after a weak monthly performance, with the stock declining 1.78% over the past one month.

On a broader timeframe, the stock has remained under pressure. Accelya Solutions India shares have descended 15.15% year-to-date (YTD) and has declined 25.91% over the past year. The stock has also fallen 33.87% in the last three years and 13.63% over the past five years.