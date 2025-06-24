₹35 to ₹5,315: Multibagger stock silently turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.51 crore in five years

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has remained volatile lately amid rising geopolitical tensions like Trump tariffs, Israel-Iran war etc. Investors are often lookout for stocks which could give them favourable returns, hence, we bring you the share price journey of multibagger stock - Shilchar Technologies.

Shilchar Technologies, which was once priced at ₹35 in June 2020, is now trading at ₹5,315 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹1.51 crore.

Shilchar Technologies share price overview The multibagger stock Shilchar Technologies opened at ₹5,331.60 per share in Tuesday's session, as compared to previous close of ₹5,218.60.

Shilchar Technologies share price has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 14,942.98 per cent in five years.

However, the stock has remained volatile in short-term. The multibagger share has ascended over 52 per cent in last one year, however, has fallen over 4 per cent in six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has slided over 3 per cent since the beginning of 2025, falling from ₹5,377 to the current market level.

Shilchar Technologies financial overview The company reported a significant rise in its standalone net profit, which jumped 121.26 per cent year-on-year to ₹55.36 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by a 119.1 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹231.86 crore compared to Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at ₹74.68 crore, marking a 118.94% growth from ₹34.11 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses for Q4 FY25 surged 116.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹161.77 crore. Material costs rose sharply by 106.71 per cent to ₹150.30 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased by 70.65 per cent to ₹6.86 crore, and other expenses grew 109.48 per cent to ₹10.16 crore.