₹35 to ₹5,315: Multibagger stock silently turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.51 crore in five years

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has remained volatile lately amid rising geopolitical tensions like Trump tariffs, Israel-Iran war etc. Investors are often lookout for stocks which could give them favourable returns, hence, we bring you the share price journey of multibagger stock - Shilchar Technologies.
Shilchar Technologies, which was once priced at ₹35 in June 2020, is now trading at ₹5,315 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹1.51 crore.
The multibagger stock Shilchar Technologies opened at ₹5,331.60 per share in Tuesday's session, as compared to previous close of ₹5,218.60.
Shilchar Technologies share price has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 14,942.98 per cent in five years.
However, the stock has remained volatile in short-term. The multibagger share has ascended over 52 per cent in last one year, however, has fallen over 4 per cent in six months.
In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has slided over 3 per cent since the beginning of 2025, falling from ₹5,377 to the current market level.
The company reported a significant rise in its standalone net profit, which jumped 121.26 per cent year-on-year to ₹55.36 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by a 119.1 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹231.86 crore compared to Q4 FY24.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at ₹74.68 crore, marking a 118.94% growth from ₹34.11 crore in the same period last year.
Total expenses for Q4 FY25 surged 116.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹161.77 crore. Material costs rose sharply by 106.71 per cent to ₹150.30 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased by 70.65 per cent to ₹6.86 crore, and other expenses grew 109.48 per cent to ₹10.16 crore.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
