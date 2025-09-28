350% rally in 3.5 years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger stock: Krishival Foods shares will be the focus of stock market investors on Monday, 29 September 2025, after the board of directors announced on Saturday that they will consider a potential fundraiser and set up a fundraising committee in the upcoming board meeting, according to an exchange filing.

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Krishival Foods Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 1 October 2025,” the company informed the exchanges through the filing.

The company plans to potentially raise funds through a Follow-On Public Offer (FPO), a rights issue, or through the issuance of corporate bonds. The firm will also consider setting up a fundraising committee at the meeting.

“To evaluate fundraising by way of issue of securities through further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, debt issue, preferential issue or any other method,” said Krishival Foods.

The trading window for the ‘designated persons and immediate relatives’ will be closed till 48 hours after the outcome of the board meeting, starting from Monday, 29 September 2025.

Krishival Foods Share Price Trend Krishival Foods shares closed flat at ₹459.90 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹459.95 at the previous market close. The company announced the board meeting update on Saturday, 28 September 2025.

Shares of the food products manufacturer have given stock market investors more than 360% returns on their investment since the shares were listed on the Indian stock market in April 2022. The company's stock has gained over 51% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have jumped 84.44% in 2025, and are up 1.40% in the last one-month period. However, the shares have dropped 2.04% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Krishival Foods shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹471.25 on 18 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹355 on 11 August 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,025.35 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 26 September 2025.

