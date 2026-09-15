350% rally in 3 years, multibagger pharma stock to be in focus on Wednesday | Key details from filing

Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries are likely to attract investors' interest on Wednesday, September 16, after the company said the proposal to acquire a 9.50% equity stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., USA, remains under due diligence, while confirmation and a board resolution from MedTherapy are also pending.

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The company added that the proposed acquisition of a 1.50% stake each by its promoters, Hemal Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, and Sachin Mehta, Joint Managing Director, is also under due diligence, with the MedTherapy board's confirmation and resolution pending. The company said it will provide an update at the earliest.

The update comes after the company said in an exchange filing on September 5 that its board had approved the acquisition of 24.23 lakh equity shares, representing a 9.50% stake in MedTherapy Biotechnology, as part of its plans to enter the US market and gain access to the company's existing customer base, contracts, and distribution network.

The company earlier said that the acquisition will be financed through a cash consideration denominated in US dollars, with the purchase price determined based on the prevailing valuation norms of MedTherapy Biotechnology. The company expects to complete the acquisition by March 31, 2027.

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MedTherapy Biotech was founded by experts in the oncology field with the mission of making cancer treatment more affordable and accessible, with the aim of enabling nearly every cancer patient to afford the treatment.

MedTherapy Biotechnology is a Boston-based global cancer cell and gene therapy company founded in 2018 by experts from Harvard and former Novartis executives. The company operates as an end-to-end, integrated CAR-T cell CDMO, with a commercial-scale GMP manufacturing facility in New Delhi, India, and a technology development center in Boston, USA.

Sudarshan Pharma share price trend Even as the broader stock market struggles to gain traction, the shares have been closing each passing month with higher returns, rewarding shareholders handsomely. The shares have made a strong comeback in 2026, surging 42% so far to ₹39 apiece.

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This latest rally has helped the stock recover all of its 2025 decline of 38%. Even as the stock's near-term returns remain volatile, it has generated a 350% gain over the last three years. The gains have largely benefited retail shareholders, who collectively held a 21.2% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.