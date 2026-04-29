350% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit after promoters plan to raise stake

Multibagger small-cap stock AVI Polymers hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹19.02 on Wednesday, 29 April, after the firm announced that its promoters are planning to raise stake by up to 5% via open market buys after sharp financial turnaround

According to the exchange filing, the proposed acquisition will be carried out in a phased manner over the coming months, in line with regulatory limits prescribed under SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations, 2011, as well as insider trading norms. The company said it will continue to make necessary disclosures as and when transactions are executed.

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Reasons for promoters raising stake The filing informed that the promoter group’s move comes after a dramatic improvement in the company’s financial performance in FY26. AVI Polymers highlighted that it delivered a 4,854x surge in revenue to ₹3312.11 crore, alongside a 25x expansion in net profit, marking a significant turnaround in its business trajectory.

The company attributed this performance to its strategic pivot towards becoming a high-growth, technology-driven enterprise. This transformation appears to have strengthened promoter conviction in the long-term intrinsic value of the business, prompting the decision to increase stake.

As per the filing, promoters view current market conditions as an attractive opportunity to consolidate their holdings, particularly after the company’s operational and financial restructuring.

"With our balance sheet now 100% debt-free, our net worth expanding to ₹115.99 Crore, and the successful operational launches of our wholly-owned AI subsidiaries (KrishiBuddy and AVI Health AI), the promoters strongly believe that the current market dynamics present an exceptionally compelling opportunity to increase their foundational stake in the business," it said in the release.

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A key highlight of the company’s transformation has been the launch of its wholly-owned AI-focused subsidiaries, including KrishiBuddy and AVI Health AI. These ventures mark the company’s entry into technology-driven segments, potentially opening up new revenue streams and enhancing scalability.

The management believes that these strategic initiatives, combined with improved financial metrics, position the company for sustained growth over the long term.

AVI Polymers Stock Performance The stock has been giving positive returns in recent time frames. It has advanced 8% in the last 1 month, 22% in 3 months, 43% in 6 months and 33% in the past 1 year.

Moreover, in the long term, the small-cap stock has given multibagger returns, soaring around 350% in 5 years.

It hit its 52-week high of ₹29.41 in March 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹5.43 in November 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.