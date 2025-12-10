350% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 10.5% today; rallies over 27% in 2 sessions; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50: Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price jumped 10.5% in intra-day trade on Wednesday, December 10, extending its rally for a second straight session. The stock has now surged over 27% in just two sessions.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions opened at ₹24.50 on the BSE, hit an intraday high of ₹26.50, and touched a low of ₹24.46 during the session.

Despite the recent rebound, the small-cap stock remains deep in correction. From its all-time high of ₹130.50 in July 2024, it has plunged 80%, logging losses in 10 of the next 16 months. Its worst monthly fall was in March 2025, when it tumbled 38%, followed by a 29% drop in November.

Over the past week, the stock has gained 23%, but it is still down 15% in the past month, 16.5% over the past three months, and has slumped 65% over the past year.

However, in the past 5 years, the small-cap AI stock has rallied almost 350%, giving multibagger returns.

Recent developments Blue Cloud Softech Solutions’ sharp two-day rally has been driven by a the company's fundraise plans and AI-led expansion strategy.

The company announced that it has received in-principle approval from BSE to issue 31,68,00,000 equity shares at ₹23.06 each through a preferential allotment. This share issuance will facilitate the acquisition of M/s AIS Anywhere, with 14,10,75,000 shares allotted to Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda and 17,57,25,000 shares to M/s Siraj Holdings LLC. A board meeting has been scheduled for December 10, 2025, to advance the allotment process. After allotment, the company must submit a listing application within 20 days, in line with regulatory norms.

Adding to the momentum, Blue Cloud recently unveiled a major global expansion plan targeting the $957.30 billion addressable market across 56 Commonwealth nations. The initiative aims to scale its AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, including BluBio (biobanking and diagnostics), BluHealth (digital health), and Bioster (environmental safety). The company is backed by the Commonwealth Medical Association and the Indian Medical Association, representing over 1.5 million healthcare professionals, enabling faster adoption through shared regulatory and digital frameworks.

Further strengthening its order pipeline, the firm secured a significant ₹110.8 crore Data Annotation and AI Training Services contract from US-based Stratos Forge Inc earlier this month. The company noted that data annotation has evolved from basic manual tagging to advanced, automation-enabled workflows capable of handling complex formats like 3D LiDAR, semantic text datasets and high-resolution imaging—areas where Blue Cloud is scaling its capabilities.