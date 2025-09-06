350% rally in five years! Multibagger stock Krishival Foods in focus after THIS announcement on GST reforms

Multibagger stock: Krishival Foods shares will be in focus on Monday, September 8, following higher sales expectations in the fast-approaching festival season due to Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Advertisement

Krishival Foods, a nuts and dry fruits processing company, is expected to benefit from the recent GST rate cuts. Rates on Brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios, and other dried fruits have been reduced from 12% to 5%, while rates on ice cream have been brought down from 18% to 5%, effective September 22, 2025.

Krishival share price trend Krishival Foods' share price closed the session nearly 2% lower on Friday, September 5, amid weakness in the Indian stock market.

The small-cap stock, with a market cap of ₹987.23 crore, has seen a 1.6% decline during the last five trading sessions.

However, the company has emerged as a multibagger stock over other time frames. Krishival Foods shares have given investors a whopping 342.5% return on their investments in the last five years.

Advertisement

The company shares have jumped 17% in just a month, while they are up 81% in six months. On a year-to-date basis, the performance is quite impressive with 77% surge.

The 52-week high for the stock is ₹473.10, while its 52-week low is ₹354.

Boost in consumption Commenting on the development, Sujit Bangar, Chairman, Krishival Foods, said “The GST rate reduction is a transformative step for the packaged food sector. At Krishival Foods, we see this as a catalyst to accelerate category growth and strengthen India’s position as a fast-emerging market for premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice creams. We are committed to harnessing this momentum by expanding availability, innovating with new offerings, and ensuring that more consumers across India can access world-class products at affordable prices.”

Advertisement

He added that with the festive season approaching, the policy change is likely to spur stronger consumption across packaged food categories, making high-quality nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream more accessible to a wider segment of consumers.

What are the latest GST reforms Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, September 3 announced several measures for GST reforms, rationalising the rates. Many items have been brought under the nil GST regime, while a wide range of goods have been moved to the 5 per cent or 18 per cent slabs from higher slabs.

GST rate for daily consumables such as ghee, nuts, and packaged drinking water has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. This reduction will also apply to namkeen, bhujia, mixtures, and other packaged snacks.

Advertisement