350% rally in five years! Multibagger stock shows resilience against stock market crash; here's why

Godawari Power and Ispat share price rose over 2% on Wednesday, March 11

Godawari Power and Ispat has received approval from the Cuttack Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the merger of its fully-owned subsidiary, Godawari Energy Limited. The tribunal issued its order on March 10, 2026, endorsing the complete Scheme of Amalgamation between the two companies.

The scheme will take effect once the certified copy of the NCLT order is submitted to the relevant Registrar of Companies. This marks the conclusion of a process that started with initial notifications to stock exchanges in August 2025.

The merger entails considerable financial factors, especially concerning the transferor company's responsibilities. As per the NCLT ruling, Godawari Energy Limited had unsecured loans totaling ₹65,65,00,000 as of March 31, 2025, with no secured loans recorded in its accounts.

The financial framework indicates that the transferor company had allocated debentures totaling ₹69 crores exclusively to Godawari Power and Ispat. From this total, ₹2.75 crores and ₹0.60 crores were redeemed, resulting in a remaining balance of ₹65.65 crores, which will be annulled in accordance with the scheme.

Godawari Power & Ispat functions as a comprehensive steel producer, engaging in mining, energy generation, and the manufacturing of steel. The firm leverages its own captive iron ore mines to provide the necessary raw materials for producing pellets, sponge iron, billets, wire rods, ferro alloys, and electricity.

Godawari Power & Ispat operates within the competitive environment of the integrated steel and power sector. Its rivals include significant players such as Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), Tata Steel Limited, and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). For context, JSPL reported a revenue of ₹57,118 crore for FY23, Tata Steel noted ₹2,43,959 crore, and SAIL realized ₹1,05,377 crore.

Godawari Power and Ispat share price today Godawari Power and Ispat share price today opened at ₹253.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹259.70 per share, and an intraday low of ₹253 per share. The stock has increased by 7.93% over the last three months and experienced a growth of 40.82% over the past year.

