350% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit; do you own?

Spice Lounge Food Works share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Monday, extending rally for the third consecutive session. Spice Lounge shares gained 5% to ₹42.88 apiece on the BSE.

Spice Lounge Food Works shares have ended higher in six out of the past seven trading sessions. The smallcap stock has jumped 18.6% in these seven sessions.

The company recently announced the date of its board meeting to consider proposals for acquisition of business. The board of directors of Spice Lounge Food Works will meet on 23 October 2025.

“... we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 23rd Day of October 2025 at 04.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider the following: Consider and discuss proposals for acquisition(s) of entity(ies)/business(es), subject to such approvals as may be required” Spice Lounge Food Works said in a regulatory filing on October 15.

Further, the board of the directors of the company will also consider and discuss proposals to transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

The company has not yet disclosed the details of the acquisition.

Spice Lounge Food Works Share Price Spice Lounge Food Works share price has gained over 7% in one month and more than 17% in the past three months. The smallcap stock has rallied 340% in six months, while it has delivered stellar returns of 790% in one year. Spice Lounge Food Works share price has given multibagger returns of over 3,565% in five years.

At 1:05 PM, Spice Lounge Food Works share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹42.88 apiece on the BSE.