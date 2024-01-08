360 One Prime aims to raise ₹1,000 crore via debt issuance
The public issue opens on Thursday, 11th January, 2024 and closes on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024, with an option of early closure or extension in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India Issue.
Non-banking financial company 360 One Prime, formerly known as IIFL Wealth, announced on January 8 that it plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through maiden public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).
