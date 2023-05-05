360 One Wam has declares its Q4FY23 earnings and first interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The company recorded revenue from operations of ₹393 Cr during Q4FY23 down by 7.1% YoY from ₹423 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its revenue reached ₹1,565 Cr up by 11.9% YoY from ₹1,398 Cr in FY22. Annual recurring revenue for FY23 is up 15.1% YoY to ₹1,050 Crs, while for Q4 FY23 it is up 5.3% YoY to ₹266 Crs.

The company reported a net profit of ₹155 Cr during Q4FY23 down by 7.6% YoY from ₹168 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 the net profit of 360 One Wam stood at ₹668 Cr up by 14.8% YoY from ₹582 Cr during FY22.

The Board of Directors approved “first interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 4/- (Rupees four only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each and has fixed record date as Friday, May 12, 2023, for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Saturday, June 3, 2023, subject to applicable taxes," said 360 One Wam in a stock exchange filing.

Mr. Karan Bhagat, MD & CEO, 360 ONE WAM said “Global economic outlook continues to remain difficult mainly due to uncertainties fueled by ongoing geopolitical tensions and policy actions taken by central banks in response to a higher inflationary environment. Most global markets, including India, ended FY23 with a negative bias and high volatility. India continues to be a bright spot attracting flows both globally and locally driven by strong local macros trends and consumer demand."

“As the Company completes 15 years in existence, our focus remains on achieving sustained value creation for all stakeholders through transparent, consistent, and high-quality revenues. Our holistic and innovative product offering (including the market-leading wealth advisory model and comprehensive alternates platform), superior human capital that is fully aligned with client’s interests, robust digital and technology framework are key drivers of this strategy," said Karan Bhagat.

“We strongly believe that India's long-term macroeconomic tailwinds and sustained monetization events will provide an impetus to the wealth and alternates asset management industry that will enable 360 ONE to deepen its existing clients’ wallet share and expand its client base in existing and new geographies. We also believe India’s economic play has tremendous potential to broaden wealth management industry’s addressable market beyond the traditional base of Tier I cities. 360 ONE WAM places particular emphasis on expanding its operations in these domestic geographies and selective offshore locations," Karan Bhagat further added.

“On the asset management front, we continue to enhance our alternative investments (AIF / PMS) strategy coverage and capabilities. The alternates’ space has seen impressive evolution over the past decade and is estimated to deliver stronger growth in the future. We are well positioned to benefit from this opportunity, given our industry-leading position, continual product innovation, increasing traction with global institutions and, responsive product development attuned to shifts in the investment landscape," Karan Bhagat said.

“Our ARR Assets witnessed healthy net flows of ₹28,059 Crs in FY23. The ARR AUM stood at ₹167,174 Crs - up 16% YoY. Higher ARR assets also drove a favourable revenue mix with ARR Revenue at ₹1,050 Crs - up 15% YoY. ARR revenue now constitutes 67% of total operating revenue," said Karan Bhagat.

“Our overall retentions remained healthy with aggregate ARR retention at 69 bps. The wealth management ARR retention was at 70 bps, while the asset management ARR retention was at 69 bps. Also, our cost to income during the year stood at 45.8% vs. 51.1% in FY22 with a successful transition towards steady cost structures. As a result, the profitability stood at ₹668 Crs in FY23 - up 15% YoY. We are also happy to report our first interim dividend of ₹4 per share for FY24 in line with our dividend payout strategy," added Karan Bhagat.