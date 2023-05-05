360 One Wam reports 14% PAT growth in FY23, Board declares first interim dividend for FY243 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:50 PM IST
360 One Wam has declares its Q4FY23 earnings and first interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.
360 One Wam has declares its Q4FY23 earnings and first interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The company recorded revenue from operations of ₹393 Cr during Q4FY23 down by 7.1% YoY from ₹423 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its revenue reached ₹1,565 Cr up by 11.9% YoY from ₹1,398 Cr in FY22. Annual recurring revenue for FY23 is up 15.1% YoY to ₹1,050 Crs, while for Q4 FY23 it is up 5.3% YoY to ₹266 Crs.
