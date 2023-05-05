360 One Wam reports 14% PAT growth in FY23, Board declares first interim dividend for FY24

“Our overall retentions remained healthy with aggregate ARR retention at 69 bps. The wealth management ARR retention was at 70 bps, while the asset management ARR retention was at 69 bps. Also, our cost to income during the year stood at 45.8% vs. 51.1% in FY22 with a successful transition towards steady cost structures. As a result, the profitability stood at ₹668 Crs in FY23 - up 15% YoY. We are also happy to report our first interim dividend of ₹4 per share for FY24 in line with our dividend payout strategy," added Karan Bhagat.

