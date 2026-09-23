360 One Wam share price jumps 4% today on appointment of new CEO | Should you buy or sell?

360 One Wam share price jumped over 4.43% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced appointment of Aashish Agarwal as the new Chief Executive Officer of the 360 ONE WAM Group.

360 One Wam shares opened at ₹1,093.70 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹1,073.50 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,122 on 23 September.

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360 One Wam appoints new CEO In an exchange filing, 360 One Wam said that Aashish Agarwal is joining as CEO of the 360 ONE WAM Group, partnering with the firm's founders to further grow and strengthen the business.

Furthermore, Karan Bhagat, currently Managing Director & CEO, will beappointed as Vice Chairman and continue as Managing Director of the Group, driving group strategy, capital allocation and key client & institutional relationships. Yatin Shah, Co-Founder, 360 ONE, will continue to drive 360 ONE’s decade-long leadership in wealth management.

With the appointment, 360 ONE aims to strengthen and expand all three of its key verticals — Wealth Management, Asset Management and Capital Markets. The structure is intended to bring the entire 360 ONE ecosystem under one platform for clients, combining the Group’s capabilities to serve both families and institutions and provide them with an integrated offering.

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The move also aims to position 360 ONE for the scale of growth expected in India in the coming years. As the Indian economy progresses towards a USD 5 trillion economy and, over time, a $15 trillion economy, the company believes this growth will require large and sophisticated domestic financial institutions similar to those established in other major economies. 360 ONE intends to play a leading role in this transition by serving the country’s most sophisticated capital allocators, the company said in the filing.

“I am delighted to be joining 360 ONE. Karan and Yatin have built an exceptional franchise over 18 years, and I look forward to working closely with them to build an Indian financial institution of enduring scale and global standing. India's wealth creation story is still early, and as clients and family offices grow more sophisticated, their needs increasingly span investing, capital raising and strategic advice. Bringing Wealth Management, Asset Management and Capital Markets together allows us to serve those needs end to end, as one Group,” said Aashish Agarwal.

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Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,300 per share, seeing an upside potential up to 51%.

“We forecast FY26-28 revenue/PAT CAGR of 18%/20%. We adopt an SOTP approach, valuing ARR at 36x FY28 PAT and TBR/other income at 20x FY28 PAT to arrive at a fair value of INR1,300. Reiterate BUY,” the firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that 360 ONE WAM is witnessing supportive buying at current levels, indicating sustained interest from market participants.

Ojha further added that the stock has the potential to move towards the ₹1,200–1,250 zone in the near term, provided the buying momentum continues.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.