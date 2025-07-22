360 ONE WAM shares fall 5% amid reports of stake sale by Bain-backed investor

Shares of 360 ONE WAM declined as much as 5 percent in intra-day trading on Tuesday, July 22, following reports that BC Asia Investments X Ltd is looking to divest a sizeable stake in the company through a block deal. The wealth and asset management firm's stock fell to a low of ₹1,159.15, reacting to news of the proposed transaction.

According to reports, BC Asia Investments X Ltd is planning to offload around 1.5 crore shares, representing a 3.7 percent stake in 360 ONE WAM. The deal is reportedly valued at approximately ₹1,740 crore, with a floor price set at ₹1,160 per share—nearly 5 percent below Monday’s closing price of ₹1,221.20. J.P. Morgan is believed to be managing the block deal.

Following the sale, the seller will be bound by a 120-day lock-up period, meaning they will not be allowed to sell any further shares during that time. This lock-up clause is typically included in large transactions to provide market stability and reassure existing shareholders.

360 ONE WAM, formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management, is a leading player in India’s wealth and asset management space. The company, headquartered in Mumbai, underwent a rebranding exercise in January 2023 to reflect its new strategic direction.

BC Asia Investments X Ltd is a special-purpose vehicle indirectly owned by a consortium of global investors, including Bain Capital Investors LLC, Bain Capital Credit, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). The group became one of the largest shareholders in 360 ONE WAM in 2022 when it acquired up to a 24.98 percent stake from General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd.

Stock Performance Despite Tuesday’s fall, the stock has delivered a return of over 26 percent in the last one year. However, July has been a weak month so far, with the stock slipping 2.6 percent following a strong rally in the preceding months. It surged nearly 20 percent in June, gained 1.1 percent in May, and rose 4.6 percent in April.

At its current level, the stock is trading about 12 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1,317.25, which it touched in January 2025. It had hit its 52-week low of ₹766 in April 2025.

The year began on a volatile note for the counter, with sharp declines of 19.7 percent in January, 1 percent in February, and 5.5 percent in March before recovering sharply in the subsequent months.