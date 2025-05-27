360 One Wam to Kfin Tech - NSE to add these four stocks in F&O Contracts from June 27.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India announced on Monday that it will add four new stocks in futures and options (F&O) contracts —360 One Wam Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Kfin Technologies Ltd, and PG Electroplast Ltd—starting June 27, 2025, subject to these stocks meeting the required eligibility criteria based on the quarter sigma computation cycle.

"The market lot and scheme of strikes of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on June 26, through a separate circular," NSE said in a circular.

The addition of these stocks to the Futures and Options (F&O) segment—currently comprising roughly 200 securities—will offer traders and investors more options for hedging and speculative strategies without needing to hold the actual shares.

NSE's guidelines on F&O segment NSE chooses stocks for its derivatives segment using strict guidelines established by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). These include factors like average market capitalization and trading volume, assessed over a rolling six-month period. Only stocks ranked within the top 500 by market capitalization are eligible for evaluation.

On August 30, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced a set of updates to the rules governing which stocks qualify for inclusion or exclusion from the derivatives segment. One key change is the increase in the median quarter sigma order size (MQSOS) threshold from ₹25 lakh to ₹75 lakh. This metric, which gauges a stock’s liquidity, now has a stricter benchmark—raising the bar for entry and reducing the risk of price manipulation.

The minimum market-wide position limit has been increased threefold from ₹500 crore to ₹1,500 crore, while the minimum average daily delivery value has been raised 3.5 times from ₹10 crore to ₹35 crore. Stocks that satisfy these updated benchmarks—based on their performance in the cash market over a rolling six-month period—will qualify for inclusion in the derivatives segment.

On the other hand, stocks that do not meet these requirements for three straight months will be excluded from the derivatives segment, although any existing contracts will stay active until they expire.

