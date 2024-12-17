Markets
This company is profiting from India’s wealth boom in a massive way
Madhvendra 7 min read 17 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- 360 One is a niche wealth management player, well-positioned to benefit from the growing number of HNIs and UHNIs.
In our previous analysis, we highlighted the immense growth potential of the wealth management sector and discussed a company that deserves your attention. Today, we delve into 360 One, another standout player in this space and one of Motilal Oswal’s top picks.
