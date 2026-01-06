Mint Market
3600% rally in 5 years! AB Infrabuild stock to be in focus on Wednesday after securing two orders worth ₹62 crore

Following multiple order wins, AB Infrabuild's stock is expected to perform well. The recent 51.43 crore contract from East Coast Railways contributes to a 100% stock increase in eight months, marking significant returns for shareholders since its 2019 listing.

A Ksheerasagar
Published6 Jan 2026, 07:08 PM IST
AI Quick Read

Multibagger small-cap stock AB Infrabuild is expected to gain traction during Wednesday's trading session as the company secures multiple orders. In a regulatory filing post-market hours today, the company announced that it had secured an order from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways, worth 51.43 crore.

The order is for the “Construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) 1x36.0 m Composite Girder + 2x24.0 m Composite Girder + 4x18.75 m T-Beam Girder at Km 655/25-27 in lieu of LC No-353 at CH: 2+200, between Mandasa Railway Station and Baruva Railway Station on the HWH-VSKP main line under Khurdha Road division,” the company said in its filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it had bagged another order from MP Road Development Corporation for the construction of additional lanes to act as truck parking/lay-by in the Sohagi Ghat stretch on the Mangawan to MP-UP border section of NH-30 in Madhya Pradesh under the EPC mode. The value of this order is 10.75 crore. The two orders are cumulatively worth 62.18 crore.

AB Infrabuild share price trend

The company’s shares have been on a bull run since listing in 2019. Although they pulled back along the way, they showed resilience with a quick recovery, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Over the last eight months, the shares have grown 100%, reaching the current trading price of 18.95 apiece. During this period, the stock also registered a fresh all-time high of 22.50 apiece in September.

Impressively, it closed the last five calendar years with positive returns, with 2023 emerging as the biggest year with a surge of 339%, followed by 102% in 2025.

Cumulatively, it has risen 3600% during this period, delivering handsome returns to retail shareholders, who collectively own a 69.1% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Small Cap StocksMultibagger StocksPenny StocksStocks To WatchStocks To Watch In Trade
