3600% rally in 5 years! AB Infrabuild stock to be in focus on Wednesday after securing two orders worth ₹62 crore

Multibagger small-cap stock AB Infrabuild is expected to gain traction during Wednesday's trading session as the company secures multiple orders. In a regulatory filing post-market hours today, the company announced that it had secured an order from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways, worth ₹51.43 crore.

The order is for the “Construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) 1x36.0 m Composite Girder + 2x24.0 m Composite Girder + 4x18.75 m T-Beam Girder at Km 655/25-27 in lieu of LC No-353 at CH: 2+200, between Mandasa Railway Station and Baruva Railway Station on the HWH-VSKP main line under Khurdha Road division,” the company said in its filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it had bagged another order from MP Road Development Corporation for the construction of additional lanes to act as truck parking/lay-by in the Sohagi Ghat stretch on the Mangawan to MP-UP border section of NH-30 in Madhya Pradesh under the EPC mode. The value of this order is ₹10.75 crore. The two orders are cumulatively worth ₹62.18 crore.

AB Infrabuild share price trend The company’s shares have been on a bull run since listing in 2019. Although they pulled back along the way, they showed resilience with a quick recovery, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Over the last eight months, the shares have grown 100%, reaching the current trading price of ₹18.95 apiece. During this period, the stock also registered a fresh all-time high of ₹22.50 apiece in September.

Impressively, it closed the last five calendar years with positive returns, with 2023 emerging as the biggest year with a surge of 339%, followed by 102% in 2025.

Cumulatively, it has risen 3600% during this period, delivering handsome returns to retail shareholders, who collectively own a 69.1% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.