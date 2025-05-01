3600% rally in 5 years! Multibagger stock bags ₹146 crore order from Indian railways

Multibagger stock: HBL Engineering has secured a ₹146 crore contract from Indian Railways to implement the Kavach system across 48 stations, covering a distance of 428 kilometers. In a filing made to the exchange, the company mentioned that the project must be completed within 730 days.

The Western Railway has issued letters of acceptance for this agreement. The company further stated that none of the promoters have a vested interest in the transaction, and this transaction will not be classified as a Related Party Transaction.

HBL Engineering shares, which fell by 2.49% to ₹481.45 each on the BSE, will be in focus on Friday's trading session. The Indian stock market remains closed today (Thursday, May 1), to commemorate Maharashtra Day.

Recently, the Central Railway granted five letters of acceptance to HBL for the implementation of the Kavach, amounting to ₹762.56 crores. Additionally, the company has obtained two letters of acceptance as part of the HBL-Shivakriti Consortium totaling ₹499.68 crore.

The company's board of directors is set to meet on Saturday, May 24, 2025, to review and authorize the audited financial results for the quarter and the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025.

HBL Power Systems' operations include the production of various types of batteries, e-mobility solutions, and additional products. The group is also involved in providing services associated with these products.

HBL Engineering shares Over the last five years, HBL Engineering shares have surged by 3600%, significantly increasing the wealth of its investors. Nevertheless, according to trendlyne data, HBL Engineering shares dropped by 8.31% in the past week, while the stock has decreased by 19.25% over the last quarter and has fallen 5.87% in the past year.