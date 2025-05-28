3600% rally in one year. BSE-listed small-cap stock jumps 5% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

BSE-listed small-cap Elitecon International share price jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday's session following its Q4 results. The company on Tuesday reported an 93.8% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the fiscal's fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY25) to ₹12.21 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹6.30 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net sales stood at ₹120.4 crores during the quarter ended March (Q4FY25) from ₹44.5 crore in Q4FY24, a year-on-year surge of 170.6%.

Elitecon International share price today touched 52-week high. In the past week the stock rose 13.02%, stock has been up 82.08% in the past quarter and rose 3,600% in the past year.

Based on reports, Earnings per Share (EPS) has fallen to its lowest level in the past five quarters at ₹0.76, signaling a decrease in profitability for shareholders.

In response to these outcomes, Elitecon International has undergone changes in its assessment, mirroring the variations in its financial performance indicators.

Company details Elitecon International specialises in the production and sale of a wide range of tobacco products, including cigarettes and smoking accessories, and also handles any other items typically sold by tobacconists.

Since 2021, the company has been involved in the production and trading of cigarettes, smoking mixtures, sheesha, and various other related products within the tobacco sector in both domestic and international markets.

At present, the business operates in international markets such as the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and several European nations including the UK, while also planning to expand its offerings to include products like chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, match lights, matches, matchboxes, and pipes among other items.

The company has introduced brands such as Inhale in the cigarette segment, Al Noor in the sheesha category, and Gurh Gurh in the smoking mixture line.

