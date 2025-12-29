36,000% return in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 9% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Multibagger small-cap stock Integrated Industries jumped 9% to ₹32.50 apiece in Monday's trading session (December 29) despite weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock rallied on the BSE amid higher-than-usual volumes.

According to data available on BSE, around 20.78 lakh shares changed hands today as of 1.50 pm, much higher than the two-week average of 5.37 lakh shares.

There were no immediate triggers for the rise in Integrated Industries. Such moves are sometimes seen in stocks, especially smaller counters, signalling speculative interest in them. Integrated Industries has a market capitalisation of over ₹740 crore.

The company earlier last week announced the closure of the trading window for certain members of the company ahead of the declaration of the financial results.

“This is to inform you that the Trading Window for trading/dealing in Equity Shares of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, January 1, 2026, till the end of 48 hours after the announcement/declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company further informed that the date for the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, will be announced soon.

Earlier this month, the company announced that an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, along with an explanatory statement and e-voting instructions, is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2026, at 1:00 pm to consider various proposals.

Integrated Industries Q2 results 2025 Integrated Industries delivered an impressive financial performance in Q2 FY26 and H1 FY26, underscoring robust growth momentum backed by well-timed strategic investments.

In an exchange filing dated November 13, the company reported a sharp 108% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹29.88 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with ₹14.40 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also recorded strong growth, rising 54% to ₹286.46 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹186.61 crore a year earlier. During the quarter, total expenses increased significantly by 49% to ₹257.13 crore.

On a half-year basis, net sales climbed 64% to ₹536.72 crore, while net profit more than doubled to ₹54.66 crore in H1 FY26 compared with the previous year. This performance highlights the company’s solid operational execution and sustained demand in the market.

Integrated Industries Ltd operates in the food sector, focusing on delivering high-quality products through innovation and strategic expansion. With a strong commitment to sustainability and market growth, the company continues to reinforce its reputation for long-term excellence.

Integrated Industries share price overview Looking at the share price trend, the small-cap multibagger stock has given positive returns despite a volatile market in the near term. The stock has gained 16.51% in a month and 37.65% in the last six months.

The small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns of a whopping 36,000% in five years.

Integrated Industries share price is listed only on the BSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹33 on January 8 and reached a 52-week low of ₹17 on September 12 this year.

