36,150% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock edges higher following strong Q1 results

Hazoor Multi Projects' shares rose 2% to 44.05 following strong Q1FY26 results, with a 45.77% profit increase and 156.22% revenue surge. The stock has delivered a remarkable 36,150% return over five years, reflecting significant investor interest and growth potential.

Pranati Deva
Published14 Aug 2025, 02:20 PM IST
36,150% rally in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects edges higher following strong Q1 results
36,150% rally in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock Hazoor Multi Projects edges higher following strong Q1 results(Pixabay)

Small-cap multibagger Hazoor Multi Projects saw its shares rise around 2 percent intra-day to 44.05 on Thursday, August 14, following broader market gains and robust June quarter results (Q1FY26). The stock has captured investor attention after delivering extraordinary returns over the past five years.

Strong Quarterly Performance

Hazoor Multi Projects reported a net profit of 13.79 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 45.77 percent jump compared to 9.46 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue also surged 156.22 percent to 180.12 crore during the same period, up from 71.44 crore a year ago. The growth was driven by strong order inflows and project execution across its infrastructure and real estate segments.

Major Order Win

Adding to investor optimism, Hazoor recently announced that one of its subsidiaries secured a 280.1 crore contract from Oil India Ltd for renting out a drilling rig. The contract was awarded to Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure, which Hazoor had acquired recently. This deal highlights Hazoor’s expanding footprint in the energy infrastructure space and its ability to capitalize on strategic acquisitions.

“Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), one of India’s fastest-growing infrastructure and engineering enterprises, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd., has been awarded a contract valued at 280.1 crore by Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU),” the company informed the BSE through an exchange filing.

Stock Price Trend

The multibagger stock has delivered an astonishing 36,150 percent rally in the last five years, rising from below Re 1 in August 2020 to current levels. In the last 12 months, it added 12 percent, with intra-month gains of 1.5 percent so far in August after a 10 percent rise in July. The stock’s 52-week high stands at 63.90 (September 2024) and the low at 32 (March 2025).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets36,150% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock edges higher following strong Q1 results
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.