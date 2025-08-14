36,150% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock edges higher following strong Q1 results

Small-cap multibagger Hazoor Multi Projects saw its shares rise around 2 percent intra-day to ₹44.05 on Thursday, August 14, following broader market gains and robust June quarter results (Q1FY26). The stock has captured investor attention after delivering extraordinary returns over the past five years.

Strong Quarterly Performance Hazoor Multi Projects reported a net profit of ₹13.79 crore for Q1FY26, marking a 45.77 percent jump compared to ₹9.46 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue also surged 156.22 percent to ₹180.12 crore during the same period, up from ₹71.44 crore a year ago. The growth was driven by strong order inflows and project execution across its infrastructure and real estate segments.

Major Order Win Adding to investor optimism, Hazoor recently announced that one of its subsidiaries secured a ₹280.1 crore contract from Oil India Ltd for renting out a drilling rig. The contract was awarded to Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure, which Hazoor had acquired recently. This deal highlights Hazoor’s expanding footprint in the energy infrastructure space and its ability to capitalize on strategic acquisitions.

“Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), one of India’s fastest-growing infrastructure and engineering enterprises, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd., has been awarded a contract valued at ₹280.1 crore by Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU),” the company informed the BSE through an exchange filing.

Stock Price Trend The multibagger stock has delivered an astonishing 36,150 percent rally in the last five years, rising from below Re 1 in August 2020 to current levels. In the last 12 months, it added 12 percent, with intra-month gains of 1.5 percent so far in August after a 10 percent rise in July. The stock’s 52-week high stands at ₹63.90 (September 2024) and the low at ₹32 (March 2025).

