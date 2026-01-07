3650% rally in five years. Multibagger stock RDB Infra and Power hits 52-week high after this acquisition update.

Multibagger stock: RDB Infrastructure and Power share price hit a 52-week high of ₹71.50 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the board approved the proposal to subscribe to 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, as the company looks to diversify its operations.

In an exchange filing, the company informed that the subscription amount towards the said equity shares is yet to be infused. Solar Agro-Parks was incorporated on 31 December 2025, with authorised capital of ₹10,00,000 and paid-up capital up to ₹1,00,000.

According to the filing, RDB Infrastructure will subscribe to 7,000 equity shares of ₹10 each, for a total amount aggregating to ₹70,000.

“The acquisition has been undertaken as part of the company’s strategic initiative to expand and diversify its business operations in the renewable energy sector, with specific focus on solar energy pursuant to the tender bidding process,” the company said in the filing.

Entry into new sectors can create new revenue streams and support topline growth.

RDB Infrastructure Q2 results 2025 RDB Infrastructure & Power had reported a net profit of ₹3.05 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13% sequentially from ₹2.72 crore in Q1 FY26 and 79% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹1.70 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹18.50 crore, registering a sharp decline of 73% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹67.56 crore and a 43% drop YoY compared with ₹32.48 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, EBITDA rose to ₹4.87 crore, reflecting a 17% QoQ increase from ₹4.18 crore and a 57% YoY growth over ₹3.09 crore. EBITDA margins expanded markedly to 26.3%, from 6.2% in the previous quarter and 9.5% a year ago, aided by better cost absorption and reduced expenses.

Total expenses declined steeply to ₹18.55 crore in Q2 from ₹65.53 crore in Q1.

RDB Infrastructure share price trend The multibagger stock has delivered exceptional gains despite volatility in the Indian stock market. RDB Infrastructure shares saw a sharp rise of over 46% in a month and 38.50% in the last six months.

On a long-term perspective, RDB Infrastructure share price has multiplied its investors' wealth by giving a whopping return of 3,662.37% in the last five years.

The stock is listed only on BSE and hit a 52-week low of ₹35 on September 5, 2025.