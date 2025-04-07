3,657% returns in 5 years! Small-cap multibagger stock eyes NSE listing, climbs 3% amid stock market crash

A small-cap multibagger stock Rajoo Engineers rose nearly 3% during intraday trading on the BSE, despite the Sensex dropping 5% and the BSE Smallcap index falling over 10% amid broader market turmoil.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Apr 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Small-cap stock Rajoo Engineers climbed nearly 3% in intraday trade on the BSE, defying weak market sentiment.
Small-cap stock Rajoo Engineers climbed nearly 3% in intraday trade on the BSE, defying weak market sentiment.(Agencies)

A small-cap multibagger stock climbed nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, April 7, defying the broader market turmoil that saw the Sensex crash 5 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index plunge over 10 per cent.

Rajoo Engineers share price opened at 108.01 against its previous close of 112.70 and rose 2.7 per cent to 115.70. Around 12:45 PM, the small-cap stock was 2.55 per cent up at 115.57, while the Sensex was 3,147 points, or 4.18 per cent, down at 72,217.

Multibagger returns

Rajoo Engineers share price has delivered huge returns over the last few years. In the last five years, the stock has soared 3,657 per cent, while over the last three years, the stock has gained 854 per cent.

The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of 332.93 on October 7 and a 52-week low of 77.51 on April 8 last year.

Over the last year, the stock gas gained 42 per cent.

Rajoo Engineers eyes NSE listing

Through an exchange filing, Rajoo Engineers announced its board of directors had approved applying for listing of the company's shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

"This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Monday, April 7, 2025, has considered and approved to make an application for the listing of equity shares of the company on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) by way of a direct listing," said the company.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

7 Apr 2025, 12:41 PM IST
