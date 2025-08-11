36,700% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps after receipt of ₹280 crore project from Oil India Ltd

Small-cap multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects shares jumped nearly 7% during the intraday trading session on Monday, 11 August 2025, after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries secured a ₹280.1 crore project from the Maharatna PSU Oil India.

“Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), one of India’s fastest-growing infrastructure and engineering enterprises, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd., has been awarded a contract valued at ₹280.1 crore by Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU),” the company informed the BSE through an exchange filing.

According to the filing data, the company's recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure, secured the Oil India project order to charter hire one oil drilling rig.

“The contract involves the charter hire of one drilling rig, reinforcing Quippo’s credentials in the upstream oil and gas services domain and marking HMPL’s bold entry into India’s upstream energy services sector—positioning the company to play a long-term role in the country’s energy infrastructure development,” the company said.

According to company data, the Hazoor-owned subsidiary operates in India's onshore oilfield services landscape and has assets of 14 advanced drilling rigs.

Hazoor Multi Projects Shares Today Hazoor Multi Projects' share price jumped 6.72% to hit an intraday high of ₹46 during Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹43.10 at the previous market close. The company shares were trading 2.44% higher during the afternoon session today.

Over the last five years, the shares of Hazoor Multi Projects have given investors a nearly 36,700% return on their investments. The stock has gained 8.67% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the company have dropped 17.46% in 2025 and are trading 3.20% lower in the last five market sessions of the Indian stock market.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares hit their 52-week level high at ₹63.90 on 12 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹32, touhced on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹962.52 crore as of the stock market session on Monday, 11 August 2025.

