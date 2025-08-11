Subscribe

36,700% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps after receipt of ₹280 crore project from Oil India Ltd

Small-cap multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects shares jumped after the company's subsidiary secured a 280 crore order from Maharatna PSU Oil India Ltd. Shares were trading over 2.44% higher as of Monday's afternoon market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published11 Aug 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Small-cap multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects shares were trading over 2.44% higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44 as of Monday's afternoon market session.
Small-cap multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects shares jumped nearly 7% during the intraday trading session on Monday, 11 August 2025, after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries secured a 280.1 crore project from the Maharatna PSU Oil India.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), one of India’s fastest-growing infrastructure and engineering enterprises, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd., has been awarded a contract valued at 280.1 crore by Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU),” the company informed the BSE through an exchange filing.

According to the filing data, the company's recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure, secured the Oil India project order to charter hire one oil drilling rig.

“The contract involves the charter hire of one drilling rig, reinforcing Quippo’s credentials in the upstream oil and gas services domain and marking HMPL’s bold entry into India’s upstream energy services sector—positioning the company to play a long-term role in the country’s energy infrastructure development,” the company said.

According to company data, the Hazoor-owned subsidiary operates in India's onshore oilfield services landscape and has assets of 14 advanced drilling rigs.

Hazoor Multi Projects Shares Today

Hazoor Multi Projects' share price jumped 6.72% to hit an intraday high of 46 during Monday's stock market session, compared to 43.10 at the previous market close. The company shares were trading 2.44% higher during the afternoon session today.

Over the last five years, the shares of Hazoor Multi Projects have given investors a nearly 36,700% return on their investments. The stock has gained 8.67% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the company have dropped 17.46% in 2025 and are trading 3.20% lower in the last five market sessions of the Indian stock market.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares hit their 52-week level high at 63.90 on 12 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 32, touhced on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation stood at 962.52 crore as of the stock market session on Monday, 11 August 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
