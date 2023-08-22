37 companies' shareholder lock-ins to end over next 4 months1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Many of these firms have seen substantial price surges in the last three months
Mumbai: A total of 37 companies' pre-listing shareholder lock-ins are set to conclude in the coming four months, potentially prompting anchor investors to reduce their positions. Many of these firms have seen substantial price surges in the last three months. The ending of these lock-ins could amplify trading volumes, leading to price fluctuations.
