375% returns in four years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Wednesday; here's why

Multibagger stock: Pavna Industries shares will be the focus of stock market investors on Wednesday, 6 August 2025, after the company announced an additional land acquisition move of 4.96 acres close to Noida’s Jewar Airport, according to an exchange filing.

“Pavna Industries has announced the acquisition of an additional 4.96 acres of land in close proximity to the Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

According to company data, Pavna Industries acquired 4.64 acres of land near the Jewar Airport in July 2025.

“Our combined landholding of over 9.6 acres in this area lays the foundation for a multi-phase growth strategy that will allow us to augment production, integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, and better serve our growing client base across automotive segments. It’s a step aligned with our ethos of continuous improvement and delivering value to all stakeholders,” said Swapnil Jain, the managing director of Pavna Industries.

The company manufactures automotive parts for reputed OEMs serving different vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles, according to the official data.

Pavna Industries share price trend Pavna Industries' share price closed 0.23% lower at ₹394.50 after Tuesday’s stock market session, compared to ₹395.40 at the previous market close. The company announced the business update of the land acquisition move after market operating hours on 5 August 2025.

Shares of the auto component maker have given stock market investors more than 375% returns on their investments in the last five years. However, Pavna Industries shares have lost 13.25% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 18.09% in 2025 and are trading 2.81% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Pavna Industries’ shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹759.55 on 14 October 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹295.20 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The auto component maker’s market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹550.45 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

