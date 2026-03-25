385% return in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after launch of AI-driven health platform

Shares of Take Solutions Ltd hit the 2% upper circuit on Wednesday, March 24, following the announcement of its new platform, Take.Health. The company has launched this unified, AI-driven health companion with the aim of transforming everyday lifestyle and medical data into actionable, personalized health insights for India’s rapidly growing digital population. Take Solutions share price today, was locked in 2% upper circuit at ₹38.10 on the BSE.
In its filing with the exchange, the company stated that Take.Health is strategically positioned at the convergence of digital health, artificial intelligence, and consumer wellness. The platform aims to seize a significant opportunity for growth and impact by providing scalable solutions for both retail consumers and enterprise clients, which include workplace wellness programs. By utilizing AI, the platform aims to streamline health management, facilitate early diagnosis, and encourage preventive healthcare, while also establishing recurring revenue streams.
The launch represents a key milestone in the company's strategic progression, highlighting its transition toward growth driven by innovation in the healthcare technology sector. Take Solutions noted that this initiative closely aligns with the Government of India's vision of leveraging artificial intelligence as an essential catalyst for inclusive development and social advancement.
India’s healthcare industry is currently experiencing a significant transformation, leading to considerable opportunities for digital-first approaches. The company projects that the total healthcare market could reach USD 370 billion, while the preventive healthcare sector alone offers a USD 197 billion potential. In this setting, platforms such as Take.Health are anticipated to be instrumental in addressing gaps in accessibility, affordability, and awareness.
This initiative aligns with the broader philosophy of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” (welfare and happiness for everyone), which aims to make advanced healthcare technologies accessible to all. As the demand for integrated, technology-driven healthcare solutions increases, Take Solutions is positioning itself to take advantage of this transition by providing personalized, data-driven health intelligence to both individuals and organizations.
Shares of Take Solutions Ltd have shown mixed performance across different timeframes. In the short term, the stock has been under pressure, declining 2.06% over the past week, 4.10% in two weeks, and 15.54% over the last month, indicating recent weakness.
On a year-to-date basis, it is down 5.48%, reflecting continued volatility. However, the longer-term trend remains strong, with the stock delivering a sharp 259.43% gain over the past six months, highlighting significant investor interest and momentum.
Overall, while near-term sentiment appears cautious, the broader trend suggests underlying strength in the stock, as per experts.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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