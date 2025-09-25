₹3.90 to ₹816: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹2.09 crore in 21 years

Multibagger penny stock: Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, generating substantial profits in the stock market requires patience. However, amid ongoing geopolitical cues, careful stock selection becomes crucial, demanding thorough research and detailed analysis.

We bring you the share price journey of Ifb Agro Industries shares, which has constantly outperformed the market and rewarded investors with multibagger returns.

Ifb Agro Industries share price, which was once priced at ₹3.90 in October 2002, is now trading at ₹816 on NSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 21 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹2.09 crore.

Ifb Agro Industries share price overview On Thursday, Ifb Agro Industries shares were trading 2.53 per cent down to ₹821 on NSE.

The penny stock has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns by soaring over 7,363.64 per cent since its listing.

The multibagger penny stock has impressed short-term investors also by trading largely in positive trajectory. The stock has ascended 71 per cent in six months and 44 per cent in one year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has gained over 40.97 per cent since the beginning of 2025, rising from ₹582.40 to the current market level.

Ifb Agro Industries Q1 results 2025 IFB Agro Industries Ltd reported a 34.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in its consolidated revenues for the quarter ended June (Q1 FY 2025-26). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company’s revenues registered an increase of 11.3 per cent, reflecting steady improvement in performance compared to the same period last year.

The company’s expenses also rose during the quarter, increasing by 20.5 per cemt QoQ and 5.6 per cemt YoY. Despite the revenue growth, higher costs weighed on profitability. As a result, net profit recorded a sharp 707.1 per cemt decline QoQ, though on a YoY comparison, it showed a strong 106.0 per cent growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for IFB Agro Industries Ltd stood at 18.3 during Q1 FY 2025-26, highlighting the impact of rising expenses on quarterly profitability despite healthy revenue growth.