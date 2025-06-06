3B Films share price freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

3B Films share price fell 5% to 46.08 on their BSE SME debut, opening at 48.50. The IPO had a 1.80 subscription rate and ran from May 30 to June 3. Founded in 2014, the company specializes in Cast Polypropylene and Cast Polyethylene films.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published6 Jun 2025, 01:53 PM IST
3B Films share price freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut
3B Films share price freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

3B Films share price were locked at the 5% lower circuit at 46.08 on the BSE SME on Friday. 3B Films share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. 3B Films share price today opened at 48.50, which is 3% lower than the issue price of 50.

The initial public offering (IPO) of 3B Films had a subscription period that ran from Friday, May 30, until Tuesday, June 3. With a face value of 10, shares in the 3B Films IPO are priced at 50. At least 3,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. 3B Films IPO subscription status was 1.80 times on the last day of bidding.

Also Read | 3B Films IPO share allotment in focus today; GMP, how to check status in 4 steps

Founded in 2014, 3B Films Limited is situated in Vadodara, Gujarat, and specializes in the production and supply of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films for packaging and thermoforming applications. The company's product lineup features a variety of films, including transparent, metalized, white opaque, retort, anti-fog, easy-peel, and EVOH films. Leveraging advanced facilities and a strong focus on research and development, 3B Films sets itself apart in the specialty films market by delivering innovative packaging solutions on a global scale.

As part of the 3B Group, the company prioritizes ongoing research and development to create specialized products for various industries, especially in food packaging. They have successfully expanded their export footprint to regions such as Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and several African countries. Following initial successes, the company invested in new imported machinery, which allowed them to double their production capacity to 750 MT per month, or 9,000 MT annually.

Additionally, the company's installation of an MDO unit has further enhanced their product offerings. By December 2024, 3B Films reported an operational revenue of 5,679.94 Lakhs, an EBITDA of 1,196.36 Lakhs, and a profit after tax of 420.19 Lakhs, demonstrating solid financial performance and growth within the industry.

Also Read | 3B Films IPO booked 1.62x so far on the third bidding day. Check GMP

3B Films IPO details

3B Films IPO consists of a fresh issue of 35,52,000 equity shares, aggregating to 17.76 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 31,98,000 equity shares aggregating up to 15.99 crore.

The proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards capital expenditures, assisting with working capital requirements, and fulfilling general corporate aims. The subscription period is set to close on June 3rd, 2025.

Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited will serve as the Lead Manager for the Offer, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited will function as the registrar for the offering.

Also Read | 3B Films IPO opens on May 30; issue price band set at ₹50 apiece; check GMP

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets3B Films share price freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.