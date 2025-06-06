3B Films share price freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

3B Films share price were locked at the 5% lower circuit at ₹46.08 on the BSE SME on Friday. 3B Films share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. 3B Films share price today opened at ₹48.50, which is 3% lower than the issue price of ₹50.

The initial public offering (IPO) of 3B Films had a subscription period that ran from Friday, May 30, until Tuesday, June 3. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the 3B Films IPO are priced at ₹50. At least 3,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. 3B Films IPO subscription status was 1.80 times on the last day of bidding.

Founded in 2014, 3B Films Limited is situated in Vadodara, Gujarat, and specializes in the production and supply of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films for packaging and thermoforming applications. The company's product lineup features a variety of films, including transparent, metalized, white opaque, retort, anti-fog, easy-peel, and EVOH films. Leveraging advanced facilities and a strong focus on research and development, 3B Films sets itself apart in the specialty films market by delivering innovative packaging solutions on a global scale.

As part of the 3B Group, the company prioritizes ongoing research and development to create specialized products for various industries, especially in food packaging. They have successfully expanded their export footprint to regions such as Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and several African countries. Following initial successes, the company invested in new imported machinery, which allowed them to double their production capacity to 750 MT per month, or 9,000 MT annually.

Additionally, the company's installation of an MDO unit has further enhanced their product offerings. By December 2024, 3B Films reported an operational revenue of ₹5,679.94 Lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹1,196.36 Lakhs, and a profit after tax of ₹420.19 Lakhs, demonstrating solid financial performance and growth within the industry.

3B Films IPO details 3B Films IPO consists of a fresh issue of 35,52,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹17.76 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 31,98,000 equity shares aggregating up to ₹15.99 crore.

The proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards capital expenditures, assisting with working capital requirements, and fulfilling general corporate aims. The subscription period is set to close on June 3rd, 2025.

Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited will serve as the Lead Manager for the Offer, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited will function as the registrar for the offering.