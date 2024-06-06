3C IT Solutions IPO subscribed 6.56 times on Day 3; retail portion sees strong demand
The company aims to raise ₹11.4 crore through its IPO, comprising a combination of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale. The price band for the offer is set at ₹52 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5 each.
The ongoing initial public offering (IPO) of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) has witnessed healthy demand from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) during the third day of bidding.
