3-days selloff in Indian equities erode over 4.90 lakh cr of investors' wealth

On investors, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Investor risk sentiment took a blow post the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which indicated further rate hikes in 2023 to tame inflation. Upcoming key US jobs data is expected to be encouraging which would influence the next Fed’s policy. The market already remains sensitive to FIIs selling and IT stocks traded with deep cuts ahead of the release of corporate earnings next week as the growth is anticipated to be muted."

