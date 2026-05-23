3M India announces special dividend of ₹506/share; posts blockbuster Q4 results 2026 - Check details

Special Dividend Alert: 3M India on Friday announced a final dividend of ₹160 per share along with a special dividend of ₹346 per share, taking the total payout for shareholders to ₹506 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

The company has fixed July 17, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the dividend. The payout remains subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held in August. Following approval, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

“We would wish to inform that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., on May 22, 2026, the Board recommended a Dividend of Rs. 506/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each (comprising a Final Dividend of Rs. 160/- and a Special Dividend of Rs. 346/- per share) for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 39 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in August, 2026,” it said in an exchange filing.

3M India currently has a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The latest payout follows a series of large shareholder rewards announced by the company over the past few years. In July 2025, the company paid a cumulative final and special dividend of ₹535 per share, while shareholders had received ₹685 per share during the same month a year earlier.

Prior to that, 3M India had announced a dividend of ₹100 per share in July 2023 and a special dividend of ₹850 per share in November 2022.

3M India Q4 Results The dividend announcement came alongside the company’s financial results for the January-March quarter of FY26.

3M India reported a sharp 202% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at ₹215 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with ₹71 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The rise in profit also aided by a one-time gain of ₹40 crore during the quarter, compared with nil exceptional gains a year ago.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 17% YoY to ₹1,399 crore, while EBITDA increased 12% to ₹269 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Aseem Joshi, Managing Director of 3M India, said the company continued to execute strongly with a sharp focus on customers and supply partners. He also thanked employees for their dedication and customer focus, along with stakeholders for their continued support.

For the full financial year FY26, 3M India reported sales growth of 14.5%, supported by double-digit growth across all its business segments amid continued customer demand and steady operational execution.

The company has a diversified presence across healthcare, industrial safety, consumer products, transportation and electronics solutions, catering to both industrial and retail customers across India.

3M India Stock Performance Following the earnings announcement and dividend declaration, shares of 3M India jumped more than 3% to close at ₹33,315 apiece on Friday.

The stock has gained over 6% during the past one week and nearly 2% over the last one month. However, the shares remain down around 8% so far in 2026.

In the longer term, the stock has delivered returns of nearly 10% over one year, 36% over three years and more than 27% over the last five years.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹38,300 in February 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹28,300 in June 2025