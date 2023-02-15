Top mutual funds sold these 4 Adani Group stocks in January; bought this one
- Adani Group stocks have been in focus since January 24 report report by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research
As per a report by domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities, which analysed and reviewed the monthly activity by top mutual fund houses for the January 2023, showed that asset management companies sold four Adani Group stocks in the largecap category, whereas bought one stock during the same period.
