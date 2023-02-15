Top mutual funds sold these 4 Adani Group stocks in January; bought this one

Adani Group stocks have been in focus, losing about $120 billion in market value amid rout since January 24 report by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that accused the group of several wrongdoings including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group. Adani has rejected the concerns in detailed rebuttals of the Hindenberg report's allegations and criticism that it had unsustainable debt.

