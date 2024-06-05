4 auto stocks including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor hit new all-time highs – here's why
Indian auto stocks surged in Tuesday's trading session, with Nifty Auto index hitting a record high. Two-wheeler stocks like Bajaj Auto, HeroMoto Corp., and TVS Motor Company reached fresh highs.
Indian auto stocks gained sharply in Tuesday's trading session, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 5% to touch a fresh record high of 24,347 points. Two-wheeler stocks like Bajaj Auto, HeroMoto Corp., and TVS Motor Company, attained fresh record highs during the session, with gains ranging between 4% and 6.5%.
