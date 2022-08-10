4 chemical stocks surge up to 20% today after Q1 results6 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 11:00 PM IST
- Indian equity benchmarks ended almost steady. The market started off positively but became turbulent during the trading day.
Indian equity benchmarks ended almost steady. The market started off positively but became turbulent during the trading day. The BSE index ended Wednesday 35.78 points, or 0.06 per cent, down at 58,817.29, while the NSE Nifty index increased by 9.65 points, or 0.5%, to 17,534.75. The majority of the chemical industry stocks closed the day on a green note despite the erratic stock market. The four stocks that gained by up to 20% in trade today were Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Tata Chemicals Limited, Fairchem Organics Ltd, and Fine Organic Industries Ltd. These gains were supported by solid Q1FY23 results.