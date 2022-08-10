4 chemical stocks surge up to 20% today after Q1 results

Commenting on the results, Mr. R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd., said, The global demand environment continues to be positive across our products and their applications. While this positive momentum is expected to continue in the near to medium term, the input side environment especially energy remain at elevated levels coupled with logistic challenges that continue to be seen in the market. The team has shown agility and has responded well by staying close to customers and supply chain partners. We continue our long term focus on excellence by leveraging digitalization and sustainability. In addition to operational excellence, we continue to focus on executing growth capex.