4 dividend stocks that beat PPF yields: Majestic Auto, Jagran Prakash to Indo Borax | Full List

Dividend stocks often enjoy significant attention from investors because of constant payment. They let investors enjoy regular income, along with the potential for capital appreciation. Public provident fund (PPF), offers predictable and government-backed returns, and emerge as a relatively safer option for risk-averse investors. What if income from dividend stocks would beat interest earned from PPF? Here are few such stocks that stand out.

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Government-backed PPF scheme offers a 7.1% annual interest rate. Majestic Auto, Jagran Prakash, Indo Borax, and PTC India are among the key companies that have higher dividend yield than PPF annual returns.

PPF annual interest Launched in 1968 by the National Savings Institute of the Ministry of Finance, PPF is considered one of the best and safest long-term investment options. PPF offers annual tax-free, guaranteed interest of 7.1%.

Top 4 stocks that beat PPF returns with dividend yield Majestic Auto dividend yield The diversified commercial services company, Majestic Auto, has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹60 per share over the last 12 months. With this, its dividend yield stood at 16.7%.

The stock closed 3.85% lower at ₹360 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹374.31 crore on Tuesday, September 22. The company scrip touched its 52-week high of ₹501.40 apiece and its 52-week low of ₹276 apiece on August 7, 2026 and March 30, 2026 respectively. Its share price value has surged 20.85% in six months and around 4.32% in one year.

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Jagran Prakash dividend yield Jagran Prakash has a dividend yield of 16.01% and it has declared a total of ₹10 per share dividend in last 12 months. The stock closed marginally lower at ₹62.4 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹419.92 crore on Tuesday.

The company stock touched its 52-week high of ₹79.68 per share on June 3, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹59.10 per share on March 27, 2026. The consumer discretionary stock has delivered negative return of 13%, 32% and 37% in one, two and three years duration.

Indo Borax Chemicals Indo Borax Chemicals has delivered a total of ₹40 per equity share dividend in last one year. Considering its closing price on September 22, 2025, the commodity chemicals stock has an annual dividend yield of 16%.

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The chemical stock closed marginally higher at ₹464.50 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,490.58 crore on Tuesday, September 22. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹543 per share on September 7, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹225.6 per share on September 30, 2025. Its share price value has surged 87% in one year, 98% in two years, and around 184% in three years.

PTC India PTC India, has a dividend yield of 14.85%. It has announced a total of ₹26 dividend in one year. PTC India’s dividend yield is higher than PPF interest rate of 7.1%. The stock closed 0.48% lower at ₹155.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,604.41 crore on Tuesday. The stock has delivered 5.84% return in six months and 4.5% return in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 10.4% in one year and around 26.49% in two years.

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