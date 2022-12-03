4 dividends, 1 bonus issue: These stocks will turn ex-date in the week Dec 5-9

A total of five stocks will be in focus in the trading week from December 5th to 9th due to their record date for dividend benefits and bonus issues. That being said, these stocks will turn to ex-date in the week. Generally, an ex-date is when the price of an equity share of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout or bonus issuance. Some of these stocks are multi-baggers, while some have given double-digit returns year-to-date. These stocks are Panchsheel Organics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, BLS International Services, and Can Fin Homes.

