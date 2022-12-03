4 dividends, 1 bonus issue: These stocks will turn ex-date in the week Dec 5-9

A total of five stocks will be in focus in the trading week from December 5th to 9th due to their record date for dividend benefits and bonus issues. That being said, these stocks will turn to ex-date in the week. Generally, an ex-date is when the price of an equity share of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout or bonus issuance. Some of these stocks are multi-baggers, while some have given double-digit returns year-to-date. These stocks are Panchsheel Organics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, BLS International Services, and Can Fin Homes.
A total of five stocks will be in focus in the trading week from December 5th to 9th due to their record date for dividend benefits and bonus issues. That being said, these stocks will turn to ex-date in the week. Generally, an ex-date is when the price of an equity share of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout or bonus issuance. Some of these stocks are multi-baggers, while some have given double-digit returns year-to-date. These stocks are Panchsheel Organics, Hinduja Global Solutions, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, BLS International Services, and Can Fin Homes.
Typically, dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits to shareholders. When a company pays a proportion of its profit as a dividend, any amount which is not distributed as dividends are put in the free reserves and surplus of that company.
Typically, dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits to shareholders. When a company pays a proportion of its profit as a dividend, any amount which is not distributed as dividends are put in the free reserves and surplus of that company.
Meanwhile, bonus issues are free additional shares given by a company to existing shareholders free of cost. A bonus issue increases the number of outstanding shares while reducing the share price in proportion to the number of bonus shares issued. It also creates implicit value per equity share and increases liquidity in equity shares on the stock exchanges.
Meanwhile, bonus issues are free additional shares given by a company to existing shareholders free of cost. A bonus issue increases the number of outstanding shares while reducing the share price in proportion to the number of bonus shares issued. It also creates implicit value per equity share and increases liquidity in equity shares on the stock exchanges.
Here are the details of the stocks that will be in focus in the coming days:
Here are the details of the stocks that will be in focus in the coming days:
Panchsheel is a manufacturer and exporter of Active Pharma Ingredients(APIs), Intermediates & Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary) having a wide experience of more than three decades in the healthcare field.
Panchsheel is a manufacturer and exporter of Active Pharma Ingredients(APIs), Intermediates & Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary) having a wide experience of more than three decades in the healthcare field.
On BSE, Panchsheel stock closed at 5% upper circuit to ₹292.40 apiece.
On BSE, Panchsheel stock closed at 5% upper circuit to ₹292.40 apiece.
The company will turn ex-dividend on December 5. Panchsheel has declared a dividend of ₹0.80 per share on the equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
The company will turn ex-dividend on December 5. Panchsheel has declared a dividend of ₹0.80 per share on the equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
Since Panchsheel stock has a settlement type 'T+1', its record date is the same as the ex-dividend date. On the record date which here is December 5, Panchsheel will identify eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.
Since Panchsheel stock has a settlement type 'T+1', its record date is the same as the ex-dividend date. On the record date which here is December 5, Panchsheel will identify eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.
Panchsheel plans to the dividend by December 14 to the eligible investors.
Panchsheel plans to the dividend by December 14 to the eligible investors.
In a year, Panchseel shares have emerged as a multi-bagger by soaring nearly 146% to date. The stock was less than ₹119 on December 2 last year.
In a year, Panchseel shares have emerged as a multi-bagger by soaring nearly 146% to date. The stock was less than ₹119 on December 2 last year.
Hinduja Global Solutions:
Hinduja Global Solutions:
Headquartered in Bangalore, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) operates on a global level with over four decades of experience working with some of the world’s most popular brands. The company delivers localized solutions and takes customer interaction and satisfaction to a higher level through deep domain and process expertise.
Headquartered in Bangalore, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) operates on a global level with over four decades of experience working with some of the world’s most popular brands. The company delivers localized solutions and takes customer interaction and satisfaction to a higher level through deep domain and process expertise.
From its 1-year low of ₹847 apiece that was recorded on May 13, 2022, HGS shares have climbed by over 65.50% to date.
From its 1-year low of ₹847 apiece that was recorded on May 13, 2022, HGS shares have climbed by over 65.50% to date.
On BSE, HGS shares closed at ₹1,401.80 apiece rising by ₹72.90 or 5.49% on Friday.
On BSE, HGS shares closed at ₹1,401.80 apiece rising by ₹72.90 or 5.49% on Friday.
Last month, the company declared a second interim dividend of ₹5 per share (50% of the face value of ₹10 each) for fiscal FY23. It fixed December 8 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. Hence, HGS stock will turn ex-dividend on December 7.
Last month, the company declared a second interim dividend of ₹5 per share (50% of the face value of ₹10 each) for fiscal FY23. It fixed December 8 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. Hence, HGS stock will turn ex-dividend on December 7.
The company plans to pay the said dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration.
The company plans to pay the said dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration.
Aptus Value Housing Finance:
Aptus Value Housing Finance:
It is a home loan company addressing the housing finance needs of self-employed, belonging to Low and Middle-Income Families primarily from semi-urban and rural markets.
It is a home loan company addressing the housing finance needs of self-employed, belonging to Low and Middle-Income Families primarily from semi-urban and rural markets.
On Friday, Aptus shares closed marginally down to ₹310.55 apiece compared to the previous closing of ₹311.85 apiece.
On Friday, Aptus shares closed marginally down to ₹310.55 apiece compared to the previous closing of ₹311.85 apiece.
On November 28, the company's board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each for fiscal year FY23. The board fixed December 9 as the record date for concluding eligible shareholders to receive dividends. Hence, the stock will turn ex-dividend a day before the record date i.e. December 8.
On November 28, the company's board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each for fiscal year FY23. The board fixed December 9 as the record date for concluding eligible shareholders to receive dividends. Hence, the stock will turn ex-dividend a day before the record date i.e. December 8.
Aptus plans to pay the dividend benefit on or before December 23, 2022.
Aptus plans to pay the dividend benefit on or before December 23, 2022.
Promoted by Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes is one of the top players in the housing finance sector, in the country as of now.
Promoted by Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes is one of the top players in the housing finance sector, in the country as of now.
On BSE, the company's stock closed at ₹551.75 apiece up by 0.52% on Friday.
On BSE, the company's stock closed at ₹551.75 apiece up by 0.52% on Friday.
The company's board recommended an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date to determine eligible shareholders to receive dividends is fixed as
The company's board recommended an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date to determine eligible shareholders to receive dividends is fixed as
December 09, 2022. Thereby, the company's stock will turn ex-dividend on December 8. The dividend would be credited to the eligible shareholders by December 26, 2022.
December 09, 2022. Thereby, the company's stock will turn ex-dividend on December 8. The dividend would be credited to the eligible shareholders by December 26, 2022.
BLS International Services:
BLS International Services:
The company is a preferred partner for Embassies and Governments across the world, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services.
The company is a preferred partner for Embassies and Governments across the world, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services.
On December 2, BLS shares dipped by 1.25% to end at ₹371.25 on BSE. However, BLS is a multi-bagger, rising by more than 281% in a year.
On December 2, BLS shares dipped by 1.25% to end at ₹371.25 on BSE. However, BLS is a multi-bagger, rising by more than 281% in a year.
The stock was less than ₹98 on December 2 last year.
The stock was less than ₹98 on December 2 last year.
BLS has fixed December 10 as the record date for purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company. Hence, its stock will turn ex-bonus on December 8.
BLS has fixed December 10 as the record date for purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company. Hence, its stock will turn ex-bonus on December 8.
The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 -- which means that it will issue one bonus equity share on existing one equity share having a face value of Re 1 each.
The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 -- which means that it will issue one bonus equity share on existing one equity share having a face value of Re 1 each.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.