4 power sector stocks to watch next week as suggested by HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has said in a note that “Renewables are poised to play a huge role in India’s energy sector, with capacity increasing fourfold by 2030, aided by stringent Renewable Power Obligation (RPO) standards, decarbonisation efforts, and increasing power demand. However, the success of RES will require the penetration of hybrid structures (rather than plain vanilla tenders) along with viable storage systems to ensure peak power requirement and grid stability. Another major leap that India and other global economies are pursuing is green hydrogen, which will replace the conventional pollutant fuel in the fertilizer, ammonia, steel, marine, refinery and heavy vehicle industries but not in the passenger vehicle segment."