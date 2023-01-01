Four small cap stocks will be in focus in the trading week from January 2nd to 6th as they will turn ex-bonus ahead of record date. These stocks are G M Polyplast, SecUR Credentials, Globe Commercials and Rama Steel Tubes. Three of them are even multibaggers by recording triple-digit gains in 2022. Ex-bonus date is an important day for investors to be eligible for bonus shares.
Generally, a listed company distributes bonus shares on their existing equity shares to current shareholders free of cost. A listed company issues bonus shares due to free reserves and surplus and adding fresh capital. The face value remains the same post-bonus issue.
To become eligible for bonus shares, an investor should buy the stocks of a company at least one day or two days before the ex-date. This is because of the T+1 and T+2 settlement cycles.
However, all of the four smallcap stocks that will be in focus in the week ahead have a settlement type of 'T+1'.
On December 30th, the smallcap stock finished at its 5% upper circuit of ₹1221.80 apiece. This was also its fresh 52-week high. The company's market cap is around ₹234.93 crore. In 2022, the stock skyrocketed by a whopping over 627% on BSE.
The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 6:1 for its shareholders. This means that the company will issue six new equity shares for every existing 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each. The record date to determine the eligible shareholders have been fixed on January 4. However, the company's stock will turn ex-bonus on the same date as the record date due to its same-day settlement type.
G M Polyplast is one of the leading manufacturers of HIPS, ABS, PET, PP, HDPE Sheets, and Premium quality Granules which started its operations back in 2003. The company guarantees that it is up-to-date with the latest technologies in all of its operations.
SecUR Credentials is India's first and only listed background verification company. The company is also one of India's largest background check companies with pan-India coverage and operational capabilities across the globe.
On BSE, the company's stock finished at ₹117.30 apiece on Friday broadly flat compared to the previous closing of ₹117.70 apiece. Earlier, on December 20th, the stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹137.55 apiece before correcting. The company's market cap is around ₹120.42 crore. From its 1-year low, the stock is up by 73.5% on BSE.
SecUR has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1 -- which means -- issuance of three new equity shares on every existing one share at a face value of ₹10 each. The record date for the bonus shares is fixed on January 4th. And just like G M Polyplast, SecUR also has the 'T+1' settlement and hence its stock will turn ex-bonus on January 4th as well.
On December 30th, Globe Commercials stock locked at a new 52-week high of ₹52.40 apiece on BSE. This would also be the stock's 5% upper circuit. The company's market cap is around ₹16 crore. In 2022, the stock has zoomed by a huge nearly 126% on the D-Street.
Globe Commercials has fixed January 7th as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Since January 7th is a week, the company's stock will turn ex-bonus on January 6th. Just like the above two stocks, Globe Commercials also has a 'T+1' settlement type.
The company is engaged in trading and distributors business. Its services span across sanitary ware, cotton, jute, oils, rubbers, grains, seeds, vegetable products, and other commodities related to steel and cast iron types.
Although Rama Steel Tubes stock closed at ₹166.30 apiece on December 30th down by 3.3% on BSE, yet, the stock is a multibagger in overall 2022. The stock advanced by over 133% last year. Its market cap is around ₹1,465 crore.
The company has announced bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1 --- which means 4 new equity shares will be issued against one existing equity share. The record date is fixed on January 6th which is also the day when the stock will turn ex-bonus.
Rama Steel Tubes is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry. RSTL has a 20% export rate, with a global presence in more than 16 countries. lt currently has an aggregate capacity of 2.64 Lac MTPA.
