4 stocks continue to be under F&O ban on NSE; Indiabulls Housing out1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:42 AM IST
- As many as four stocks have been put under the F&O ban for trade on Thursday, January 19, 2023
As many as four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, January 19, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
