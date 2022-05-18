4 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

The ex-dividend date for stocks is generally one business day prior to the record date, and if you buy a stock on or after the ex-dividend date, you will miss out on the upcoming dividend payment. As a result, to receive the value of the dividend, one must buy stocks before the record date and hold them until the ex-dividend date. Thinkink Picturez, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation, Kewal Kiran Clothing, and Trent will all go ex-dividend this week and these stocks will trade without the announced dividend for the financial year 2021-22 on the ex-dividend date.

