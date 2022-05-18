4 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ex-dividend date for stocks is generally one business day prior to the record date, and if you buy a stock on or after the ex-dividend date, you will miss out on the upcoming dividend payment. As a result, to receive the value of the dividend, one must buy stocks before the record date and hold them until the ex-dividend date. Thinkink Picturez, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation, Kewal Kiran Clothing, and Trent will all go ex-dividend this week and these stocks will trade without the announced dividend for the financial year 2021-22 on the ex-dividend date.
Thinkink Picturez
The company's Board of Directors approved the payment of ₹0.10 per equity share, or 2% on the face value of ₹5 per share, for the financial year 2021-22, totalling ₹30 lacs, at their meeting held on May 9, 2022. The company has set May 20, 2022 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the stock will go ex-dividend tomorrow, May 19, 2022. On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹63.40 in today's trading session, down 0.78 per cent from the previous close of ₹63.90.
The Board of Directors announced a 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 2 /- (40 percent) each equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2021-22 at their meeting held on Saturday, May 14, 2022. “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, ie., May 21, 2022, for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dt. May 11, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before June 13, 2022," the company has said in an exchange filing.
The stock will become ex-dividend on May 19, 2022, and it closed today at a market price of ₹141.90, up 9.41% from the previous close of ₹129.70.
Kewal Kiran Clothing
The company has said in an exchange filing that “the Board of Directors have in their meeting held on May 11, 2022 declared a 3rd interim dividend @ 50% i.e Rs. 5/- per share on 6,16,25, 185 equity shares of Rs, 10/- each for the financial year 2021-22."
The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend has been set for Monday, May 23, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on May 20, 2022. Today, the stock closed at a market price of ₹245.10, up 6.13 per cent from yesterday's close of ₹230.95.
Trent
The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 110 per cent, or Rs. 1.10 per equity share of Re. 1/-, to be paid after the Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of shareholders.
“The final dividend shall be paid on or after Thursday, 16th June 2022 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Monday, 23rd May 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company has said in an exchange filing.
The stock will go ex-dividend on May 20, 2022, and in today's trading session, it closed at a market price of ₹1,085, up 0.87 per cent from its previous close of ₹1075.60.